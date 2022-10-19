Ukraine closes road transit to occupied territories through Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Traffic in both directions of the highway between Zaporizhzhia and the occupied territories of Ukraine has ceased, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Volodymyr Marchuk told Ukrinform.



The decision to stop allowing outgoing traffic across the checkpoint was taken after the Russian proxies stopped outgoing traffic from its side in early October.



For months since the early phase of the full-scale invasion, the highway in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been the main transit point between government-controlled and occupied Ukrainian territories.



Tension at the checkpoint rose significantly after Sept. 30, when 31 people were killed by Russian missiles as they waited to cross into occupied territory.

