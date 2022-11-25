Ukraine bans fuel wood exports.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The government banned the exports because fuel wood is the primary resource for heating in many Ukrainian communities, especially those near the front line, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 25.

"Russian attacks on the energy system only increase the strategic importance (of fuel wood)," he said.

Moscow launched a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine on Nov. 23, primarily targeting energy infrastructure.

The attack caused emergency blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.

It was Russia's fifth large-scale air strike targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The previous ones took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, and Nov. 15.