Ukraine approves homemade Oncilla-Shturm armored personnel carrier for military use

The Ukrainian-made Oncilla-Shturm armored personnel carrier has been approved for military use, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 27.

"The domestic Oncilla-Shturm armored vehicle demonstrates Ukraine's progress in creating equipment that meets the modern needs of the battlefield," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said.

The vehicle can carry three crew members and six riflemen. The Oncilla-Shturm armor protects soldiers from small arms fire, debris and explosive ordnance, according to the ministry.

"Its reliability and functionality allow our military to perform combat missions in highly complex conditions, ensuring the protection of personnel and the effectiveness of operations," Klimenkov said.

Armed with a remote-controlled combat module with a large-caliber machine gun, the vehicle can cover travel more than 700 kilometers (434 miles).

The Oncilla-Shturm can be produced in several modifications, the ministry said.

Kyiv began actively developing its defense production after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, which includes long-range missiles and drones.

Ukraine's budget for 2025 envisages Hr 55 billion ($1.3 billion) for weapons production, Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin said on Nov. 12.