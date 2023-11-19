Skip to content
UK Defense Ministry: Unlikely to be major changes on frontlines

by Lance Luo November 19, 2023 4:22 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on November 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has made substantial progress on the battlefield and as winter begins to set in, there are “few immediate prospects of major changes in the frontline,” the UK Defense Ministry said on X on Nov. 18.

Intense infantry combat continues near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, in Luhansk Oblast, and near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, as Russian casualties continue to mount.

“Eyewitness reports suggest small uncrewed aerial vehicles and artillery (especially cluster rounds) continue to play a major role in disrupting the attacks of both sides.”

In southern Ukraine, Kyiv has established a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast.

WSJ: Cluster munitions provide ‘fresh impetus’ to Ukraine’s counteroffensive
U.S.-supplied cluster munitions are destroying Russian positions in areas where Ukrainian troops had struggled to advance, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Aug. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Lance Luo
