Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK intelligence: Ukrainian troops still maintain positions in Soledar.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2023 11:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Armed Forces of Ukraine “almost certainly” maintained positions in Soledar as of Jan. 15 in the face of assaults by Kremlin-controlled mercenary group Wagner, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Jan. 16.

On Jan. 13, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Russian troops had captured the town of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine denied the claim.

Around the town of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast, there have been a series of complex local attacks and counter-attacks, the ministry said.

The ministry believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “continue to gradually advance their front line” on the edge of Kreminna.

The ministry had also highlighted that both sides need combat-ready soldiers capable of using tactical successes to create operational breakthroughs.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.