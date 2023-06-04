UK Defense Ministry: 'Paranoid' Russian officials crack down on blue and yellow colors in public

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is sporadically cracking down on people wearing blue and yellow, interpreting it as symbolism in support of Ukraine, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry's June 4 intelligence update.

After a care home worker was arrested for wearing a blue and yellow jacket last month, Russian National Guards also arrested a man near St. Petersburg for displaying a flag with those colors — it turned out to be a flag of Russia's Aerospace Forces.

This points to a paranoid atmosphere in Russia's "increasingly totalitarian system," according to the intelligence update.

Criticism of the arrests came from an unexpected party: the ultra-nationalist pro-war Liberal Democratic party, which also uses blue and yellow symbols, the ministry said.