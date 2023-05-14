UK Defense Ministry: Russian poorly trained, ill-equipped recruits hamper potential large-scale operation

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are now mostly poorly trained, mobilized reservists, and increasingly reliant on antiquated equipment, with many of its units severely under-strength, leading to very simple, infantry-based operations, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on May 14.

Russian forces, consisting of 200,000 personnel organized in 70 combat regiments and brigades, are unlikely to effectively cohere a large-scale military operation along the 1,200 km front line under stress, the report read.

Russian forces consisted of professional soldiers largely equipped with reasonably modern vehicles in February 2022.

They had been regularly exercised, aspiring to complex, joint operations, but they have replaced them with poorly-trained troops.

The Russian army still struggles with limited freedom to conduct air operations, the report read.