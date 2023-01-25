Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia could deploy faulty 'next-gen' T-14 tanks in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 9:51 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the daily intelligence report by the UK Defense Ministry, Russia has been working on preparing the new T-14 main battle tanks for its first deployment in the war against Ukraine.

Previously, Russian forces were reluctant to accept the first batch of T-14 tanks allocated to them because vehicles were in very poor condition. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu described the production run only as “an experimental-industrial batch” after publicly describing the problems with the engine and thermal imaging system.

It is, therefore, unlikely that any deployed T-14 tanks will be deemed operational as they are unlikely to meet the usual standards for new equipment, the report notes.

Designed in 2014, the T-14 has been much hyped as an "invinsible" next-generation tank superior in armor and firepower to its counterparts.

The tank has been consistently been plagued with production setbacks and technical faults, such as when, in its first appearance at the 2015 Victory Day parade in Moscow, a prototype T-14 tank broke down in the streets.

How many tanks does Russia really have?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.