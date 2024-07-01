Trump has immunity for official acts, US Supreme Court rules

This audio is created with AI assistance

Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for official acts conducted while president, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on July 1.

The landmark ruling said he can still be prosecuted for private acts, but is the first time in U.S. history that any form of presidential immunity from prosecution has been recognized.

The 6-3 ruling is a rejection of a lower court decision throwing out Trump's claim of immunity over his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Six conservative justices were in the majority and three liberal justices dissented.

"We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power requires that former presidents have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office," the ruling by Chief Justice John Roberts said.

"At least with respect to the president's exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute. As for his remaining official actions, he is also entitled to immunity," it added.

"BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump wrote on right-wing social network Truth Social after the ruling.

"This is a shameful decision, and one that will haunt us for years to come," Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly, said.