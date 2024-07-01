Skip to content
News Feed, Donald Trump, United States, Supreme Court
Trump has immunity for official acts, US Supreme Court rules

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2024 8:36 PM 2 min read
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump holds his hands up during a rally at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland, Michigan, United States on May 1, 2024. Saginaw County is considered a swing county in Michigan and was the site of a September 2020 campaign visit by Trump. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for official acts conducted while president, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on July 1.

The landmark ruling said he can still be prosecuted for private acts, but is the first time in U.S. history that any form of presidential immunity from prosecution has been recognized.

The 6-3 ruling is a rejection of a lower court decision throwing out Trump's claim of immunity over his attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Six conservative justices were in the majority and three liberal justices dissented.

"We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power requires that former presidents have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office," the ruling by Chief Justice John Roberts said.

"At least with respect to the president's exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute. As for his remaining official actions, he is also entitled to immunity," it added.

"BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" Trump wrote on right-wing social network Truth Social after the ruling.

"This is a shameful decision, and one that will haunt us for years to come," Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly, said.

Political divide over Ukraine manifests in Pennsylvania, crucial US swing state
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – Once a month in the basement of a minimally marked neighborhood building, an age-spanning group of Ukrainian Americans gather to discuss the typical meeting minutes of most nonprofits: dues, membership, and events. With nearly 800 current members – all of whom must be o…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Explosions rock occupied Crimea, smoke over Balaklava reported.

Explosions were heard in Balaklava, a settlement in the city of Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea after an air raid alert went off on July 1, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported. Russian proxy Mikhail Razvozhayev claimed that four air targets were destroyed, "but the wreckage fell in the coastal zone."
Finland approves defense pact with US.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland entered NATO in April 2023, extending the NATO-Russian border by roughly 1,340 kilometers (830 miles).
General Staff: Russia lost 3 planes, 350 tanks in June.

Russian forces lost three military planes, 350 tanks, and more than 58 air defense systems in the month of June, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on June 30. Over 33,700 Russian soldiers were also reportedly killed in the last thirty days.
