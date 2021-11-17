Top manager at ArcelorMittal alleged of helping company dodge $82 million in taxes

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Nov. 17, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) charged an unnamed top manager at the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih plant with manipulating the company’s documents to evade mining taxes from 2014 to 2019.

The company denied accusations, saying it paid all its taxes, and accused the SBU of “unfounded hostility.” According to the company, the SBU found no evidence after searching the suspect’s home.

The SBU stated that other company employees may have been involved in the alleged tax evasion scheme.