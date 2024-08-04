To help Russian opposition, first save Ukraine, released prisoner Yashin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The best way foreign countries can support opposition activists in Russia is by helping Ukraine win the war, Russian opposition leader Ilya Yashin said during a livestream on Aug. 4, days after his release in a historic prisoner exchange.

Yashin was one of 24 detainees swapped by Russia and Western nations on Aug. 1, the largest such exchange in almost 15 years. The activist had spoken out against Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was jailed in 2022 for "discrediting" the Russian military.

"The criminal war of aggression against Ukraine should be stopped immediately," Yashin said during the video livestream.

"Russia must withdraw absolutely all troops from the territory of Ukraine."

Yashin said that Western countries can best support Russian opposition movements by continuing to work to free political prisoners and providing aid to Ukraine.

"The main task of the Western world today, as it semes to me, is to save Ukraine from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," he said.

In response to an official who asked Yashin what Western countries can do to help activists in Russia, Yashin reiterated this point.

"If you want to help the Russian opposition and Russian society and Russia as a whole, save Ukraine from Putin," he said.

Yashin's rhetoric positions Putin as Ukraine's primary enemy. A former politician who served in the Moscow City Council from 2017-2021, Yashin identifies as a Russian patriot and argues that is antiwar stance is not in conflict with his patriotism.

"Yes, indeed, it is possible to be against Putin and the war but at the same time be a Russian patriot," he said, insisting that the "natural" patriotic position is to demand Russia's withdrawal form Ukrainian territory.

Following the prisoner swap, Yashin characterized his release as an "illegal expulsion" from Russia and said his goal was to return home and work toward a "free and happy Russia."

Yashin said on Aug. 4 that he understood why some Ukrainians might be frustrated with his statements and that it was their right to be angry with him, but that he is a friend to Ukraine and advocates for peace.

"The war with Ukraine is criminal and illegal it brings grief and death to the Ukrainian people while simultaneously causing colossal damage to the interests of my country," he said.