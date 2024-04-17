Time names Yermak, Navalnaya among 100 most influential people of 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Time magazine published its list of "The 100 most influential people of 2024," including Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, and Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Yermak has been a long-time top member of President Volodymyr Zelensky's team and assumed the leadership of the Presidential Office in February 2020, dubbed as the president's "right-hand man."

Former NATO General Secretary Anders Fogh Rasmussen wrote in a comment for Time that Yermak "has been central in keeping the government running" during the full-scale war.

Rasmussen noted that Yermak "has carried Zelensky's message to the world, building a strong network of friends of Ukraine, from the West to the Global South, uniting them around issues from sanctions to the environment."

Navalnaya entered more into the public spotlight after the death of her husband in a Russian prison colony behind the Arctic Circle in February.

Navalnaya accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering her husband and vowed to continue Navalny's work.