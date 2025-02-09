The week ahead: Key developments impacting global politics & markets

Editor's note: This article is an on-site version of KI Insights' The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Feb. 10-Feb. 16. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday.
This week’s key event is the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC), taking place on Feb. 14-16. European defense, Europe-US relations, and Ukraine support/ ceasefire talks will take center stage (all major themes at a somewhat nervous Feb. 3 “informal retreat” of EU 27 + UK + NATO leaders; Ukraine was not invited).
Special US Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg is expected to visit Kyiv, either before heading to Munich or “later in February” (note: while it would make sense for Kellogg to visit Kyiv before Munich, heartening Ukrainians and signaling a peace deal will not be made “over their heads”, we see some uncertainty)
Kellogg stated that US President Donald Trump’s team is developing a reliable plan to end the war within 100 days. Kellogg is expected to attend MSC (but not to present the plan, which is Trump’s prerogative), together with Vice-President JD Vance (he will travel there from the AI Action Summit on Feb. 10-11 in Paris) and possibly the US president himself.
(note: This year’s MSC comes just a week before snap elections in Germany, which could influence ongoing German support for Ukraine.)
Earlier, the European Parliament will hold a plenary session in Strasbourg on Feb. 11 on maintaining the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine, which is awaiting a vote. The session will review ongoing and future commitments across military, economic, and humanitarian assistance and Ukraine’s EU accession process
Key topics expected are additional weapons deliveries, long-term security assistance, joint procurement of ammunition and air defense systems, and legal and political challenges to using Russian assets held within the EU to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.
MEPs will also discuss renewing the Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Technology between the EU and Ukraine. The agreement facilitates joint research projects, knowledge exchange and funding opportunities between Ukrainian and EU institutions. Renewal would ensure continued access to collaborative scientific initiatives.
The “Ramstein summit” of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) is expected to take place on Feb. 12 in London under the chairmanship of the UK (rather than the US, likely a signal of US disengagement from Europe). UDCG includes over 50 countries (incl. all 32 NATO members). It previously met at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany
Other Events and Milestones:
- Feb. 12 - Rebuilding Ukraine: Key Investment and Financing Insights (From 11:00 EET). A webinar providing an overview of investment and financing opportunities for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Register here.
- Feb. 13 - Dutch Agrifood Platform Ukraine Meeting, (10:30 - 13:30 EET). A networking event in the Hague for the Dutch agrifood industry to connect, learn, and explore opportunities in Ukraine. Register here.
- Feb. 13 - Reconstruction Opportunities for Dutch Entrepreneurs (13:00 - 14:00 EET). This session in the Hague will cover how International Financial Institution’s support impacts Ukraine’s reconstruction and opportunities for Dutch companies. Register here.
- Feb. 13-14 - Mind Export Summit 2025 (From 09:50 EET): Held in Kyiv and organized by Mind Business Publication, this event will bring together business representatives with practical experience in international markets and those looking to scale beyond Ukraine. Buy tickets here.
- Feb. 13-14 - 22nd International Conference Black Sea Grain Europe (From 10:00 EET). Held in Prague, Czech Republic, and organized by the IFC in cooperation with the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association. Register here.
- Feb. 15 - the Day of the Military Journalist in Ukraine. A day of remembrance for all military journalists, correspondents, press officers, and public relations specialists who died in the line of duty.
- Feb. 15 - Solidarity with Ukraine’s Fight Against Russian Occupation (13:00-17:00 EET). A trade unionist conference in London, organized by the NEU Ukraine Network in support of Ukraine’s resistance to Russian imperialism.