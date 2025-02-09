The week ahead: Key developments impacting global politics & markets

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This article is an on-site version of KI Insights' The Week Ahead newsletter covering events from Feb. 10-Feb. 16. Sign up here to start your week with an agenda of Ukraine-related events, delivered directly to your inbox every Sunday.

This week’s key event is the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC), taking place on Feb. 14-16. European defense, Europe-US relations, and Ukraine support/ ceasefire talks will take center stage (all major themes at a somewhat nervous Feb. 3 “informal retreat” of EU 27 + UK + NATO leaders; Ukraine was not invited).

Special US Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg is expected to visit Kyiv, either before heading to Munich or “later in February” (note: while it would make sense for Kellogg to visit Kyiv before Munich, heartening Ukrainians and signaling a peace deal will not be made “over their heads”, we see some uncertainty)

Kellogg stated that US President Donald Trump’s team is developing a reliable plan to end the war within 100 days. Kellogg is expected to attend MSC (but not to present the plan, which is Trump’s prerogative), together with Vice-President JD Vance (he will travel there from the AI Action Summit on Feb. 10-11 in Paris) and possibly the US president himself.

(note: This year’s MSC comes just a week before snap elections in Germany, which could influence ongoing German support for Ukraine.)

Earlier, the European Parliament will hold a plenary session in Strasbourg on Feb. 11 on maintaining the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine, which is awaiting a vote. The session will review ongoing and future commitments across military, economic, and humanitarian assistance and Ukraine’s EU accession process

Key topics expected are additional weapons deliveries, long-term security assistance, joint procurement of ammunition and air defense systems, and legal and political challenges to using Russian assets held within the EU to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction.

MEPs will also discuss renewing the Agreement on Cooperation in Science and Technology between the EU and Ukraine. The agreement facilitates joint research projects, knowledge exchange and funding opportunities between Ukrainian and EU institutions. Renewal would ensure continued access to collaborative scientific initiatives.

The “Ramstein summit” of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) is expected to take place on Feb. 12 in London under the chairmanship of the UK (rather than the US, likely a signal of US disengagement from Europe). UDCG includes over 50 countries (incl. all 32 NATO members). It previously met at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany

If you have an upcoming event that you would like featured in our newsletter, please get in touch via [email protected].

KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

Other Events and Milestones: