Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Sweden to send troops to Latvia

by Abbey Fenbert January 9, 2024 5:34 AM 2 min read
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a news conference at the People and Defense National Conference in Salen, Sweden, on Jan. 8, 2024. (Pontus Lundahl / TT News Agency / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish government will commit troops to Latvia, where they will join a Canadian-led force in deterring a Russian attack, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced Jan. 8  at an annual defense conference held in Saden.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.

"Sweden and its neighbours are living in the direct shadow of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," Kristersson said.

"But Russia’s threats, disinformation and cyber attacks are an attempt to destabilize the whole of Europe."

Kristersson said that Sweden was ready to "provide ground combat units" to defend the Baltic nations and that it planned to "contribute a reduced battalion to the Canadian-led forces in Latvia" next year.

Canada now commands NATO's battlegroup in Latvia. Battlegroups of about 1,000 troops were stationed in the Baltics after Russia's illegal annexation and occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Canada has said it hopes to double its forces in Latvia by 2026.

According to the Swedish news outlet DN, Sweden plans to send Latvia a mechanized battalion, consisting of around 800 soldiers as well as armored vehicles and combat cars. Sources told DN the unit should arrive in Latvia in early 2025.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds thanked Krsitersson in a post on the social media platform X.  

"We are pleased with this important decision, which, together with the upcoming admission of Sweden to NATO, will become a significant investment in strengthening regional security and the defense of Latvia," Spruds said.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches another mass attack against Ukraine, kills 4, injures 45
Key developments on Jan. 8: * Russian mass attack against Ukraine kills 4, injures 45 * Military says Russia keeps 19,000 troops on Ukraine’s northern border * Russian troops reportedly drop bomb on settlement in occupied Luhansk Oblast * Scholz criticizes EU for providing insufficient military…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:02 PM

Controversial judge's son wanted on murder charges.

The suspect's father was a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), which has been involved in major corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the court's dissolution in December 2022.
3:45 PM

Politico: EU Justice Commissioner eyes top job at Council of Europe.

The European Union's top justice official, Didier Reynders, is hoping to become the next head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, Politico reported on Jan. 7, citing an unnamed Belgian official and a member of Reynders' political party.
3:33 PM

Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.