Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Sweden approves $400 million in new military aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 9:08 PM 1 min read
Picture taken on Oct. 14, 2017, shows the Swedish Defense Forces' artillery piece Archer displayed in connection with an exercise during the Aurora 17 defense exercise in Sweden. (Photo by Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish parliament approved its 10th round of military aid to Ukraine worth 4.3 billion kronor (about $406 million) on Feb. 8.

The aid package, first announced in mid-January, was reported to include advanced Archer self-propelled artillery systems, Stridsfordon 90 armored personnel carriers, anti-tank weapons, assault rifles and de-mining equipment.

Archer is one of the world's most advanced artillery systems, capable of firing projectiles at a distance of up to 50 kilometers. The Swedish government didn't specify how many Archer self-propelled guns will be supplied to Ukraine.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, Sweden has provided over $475 million to Ukraine.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
