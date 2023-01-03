Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Shmyhal: Ukraine must transition to "strong contract army" after end of Russia’s war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2023 9:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Jan. 3 that Ukraine would transition to a “strong contract army,” retiring the current system of conscription for military service after the end of Russia’s war.

Ukraine announced general mobilization for males of military age at the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion. According to figures cited by Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in July, 700,000 men had been conscripted into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with 60,000 into the Border Guard Service, 90,000 into the National Guard, and 100,000 into the police.

Shmyhal also emphasized the importance of providing every Ukrainian with the skills and knowledge necessary to defend the country in the event of an attack.

He said that the Ukrainian army is actively working towards NATO standards on the battlefield, using the organization’s principles for strategic planning, education, personnel training, and warfare.

“Another NATO summit will be held in Vilnius in July. We are preparing for it now. We are striving to secure Ukraine’s place in the transatlantic security system,” he said.

