Serbian appellate court overturns ex-SBU official's prison sentence

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2024 6:57 PM 2 min read
Ex-SBU general Andrii Naumov in Serbian detention. Photo published on Sept. 29, 2023. (Dejan Stankovic / Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A court of appeals in the Serbian city of Nis overturned the one-year prison sentence of Andrii Naumov, a former official of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Feb. 14.

The former head of the SBU's internal security department was detained in Serbia in 2022 after fleeing Ukraine. The High Court of Nis convicted Naumov of money laundering in September 2023, sentencing him to one year in prison.

By overturning the sentence, the appellate court sent the case back to the High Court of Nis for a new decision.

Naumov reportedly left Ukraine on Feb. 23, 2022, mere hours before the start of the all-out war. He used several vans loaded with cash and jewels to leave the country, which went to Germany and later Serbia, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Following his departure, Ukrainian authorities labeled him a traitor, launched several criminal cases against him on the charges of abuse of power and fraud, stripped him of his rank, and placed him on the wanted list.

He was detained on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia on June 7, 2022, reportedly carrying undeclared cash amounting to around 600,000 euros ($644,000), $120,000, and two emeralds.

Naumov was released from custody in December 2023 as he awaits the final verdict.

Serbian authorities have repeatedly rejected Ukraine's request to extradite the former SBU official.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
6:45 AM

ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
