Seoul says Russia helped North Korea to launch spy satellite

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2023 2:02 PM 2 min read
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with a picture of North Korea's latest satellite-carrying rocket launch, at a railway station in Seoul on Nov. 22, 2023. (Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

South Korean lawmakers said North Korea had received aid from Russia for its successful launch of a reconnaissance satellite earlier this week, Reuters reported on Nov. 23.

North Korea's launch on Nov. 21 was the third attempt after two failed tries and the first since its leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia in September, where Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to help Pyongyang develop satellites.

According to Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the South Korean parliamentary intelligence committee, North Korea shared data on vehicles used in two previous satellite launches with Russia, which then provided Pyongyang with its analysis.

"Regarding the success of the third launch, the National Intelligence Service assessed that there was assistance from Russia," Yoo said at a press conference.

Reuters cited North Korean state-run media reports that Kim had seen images of U.S. military facilities taken by the satellite above Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

However, Yoo emphasized it was difficult to verify whether the North Korean satellite was capable of producing such images.

President Yoon: North Korea involved in Russia’s war
During a meeting with U.S. leadership, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that North Korea has something to do with the Ukraine-Russia war, directly and indirectly, Yonhap News Agency reported on Nov. 12.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran

"They (the intelligence agency) were not in a situation to determine the satellite's capabilities unless North Korea releases a video showing that it took those pictures of Guam," Yoo said, as cited by Reuters.

Earlier, the Group of Seven condemned arms transfer from North Korea to Russia as a direct violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).

With Russia's military stocks running low and domestic production capacity simultaneously hampered by Western sanctions, it has increasingly turned to other sources for military equipment, including North Korea.

According to U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, these military ties are increasingly a "two-way street," in which North Korea provides Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine.

In turn, Russia offers military technology and assists with North Korea's long-range attack capabilities, potentially including ballistic missiles and nuclear technology.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:49 AM

China-Russia 2023 trade surpasses $200 billion.

Chinese-Russian bilateral trade hit $218 billion from January-November 2023, surpassing the $200 billion goal the two countries set in 2019, CNN reported following the China-Russia annual year-end meeting.
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
3:34 PM

Ukrainian parliament votes to legalize medical cannabis.

The draft law proposed to license the economic activity of cultivating hemp for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes. It aims to help Ukrainian war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with cancer, and other serious illnesses to get pain relief and reduce other symptoms. If the law comes into force, the distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes would still be prohibited.
