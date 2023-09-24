Second grain freighter arrives in Turkey after grain deal disruption

This audio is created with AI assistance

A second freighter with Ukrainian grain has reached Turkey since Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, France24 reported on Sept. 24, citing maritime tracking data.

The Egypt-bound Aroyat, carrying 17,600 tons of Ukrainian grain, set out from Chornomorsk near Odesa on Sept. 22. It flies the flag of Palau and has a crew from Egypt, Turkey, Belgium, Azerbaijan and Albania.



Ukraine is testing a new sea route that avoids using international waters and follows those controlled by NATO members Bulgaria and Romania, following Russia's withdrawal from a UN-backed grain export deal.

Carriers taking this route are advised of the danger that Russian ships, sea mines and other weapons still pose in the Black Sea.

The first ship to take this route, Resilient Africa, got to Istanbul in August.



In July Russia pulled out of the deal that allowed Ukraine to export agricultural products through its port at Odesa. Ukraine's export industries heavily rely on maritime transit from the southern ports.



Agricultural exports are a significant economic driver and source of income for the state budget and the armed forces, which Russia is keen to shut down.

