Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Scottish government to cut funds for housing Ukrainian refugees

by Abbey Fenbert January 6, 2024 1:50 AM 2 min read
Members of the performing group Freedom Ballet of Ukraine in front of the vessel MS Victoria in the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland, on Aug. 24, 2022. The MS Victoria provided temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees invited to Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Scottish government will not renew the £10 million in funding it initially granted to local councils to support Ukrainian refugee resettlement, the Scotsman reported Jan. 5.

The government distributed £10 million last year to Scotland's regional councils to help set Ukrainian refugees up in short-term accommodations, such as hotels and cruise ships.

Shortly before Christmas, Scotland informed local authorities it could not renew the funding this year due to financial difficulties.

Representatives from the Edinburgh City Council called the decision a "betrayal."

"After everything we have collectively done to support thousands of people who have suffered through so much, we are shocked at this decision, which affects families starting a new life here in Scotland," said Mandy Watt, deputy leader of Edinburgh City Council.

Councilmembers have warned that they may have to withdraw staff and support from hotels providing short-term housing to Ukrainian refugees. Representatives are planning to discuss their concerns in a meeting next week with MP Shirley-Anne Somerville, social justice secretary and member of Scotland's ruling Scottish National Party (SNP).

"It would be a betrayal if the SNP failed to live up to its lofty rhetoric from the early days of this crisis and broke their promises to those fleeing this awful war," said Labour MP Mark Griffin.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, who leads Scotland's Liberal Democrats and hosted a refugee from Ukraine after the invasion, also criticized the decision.

"It seems like the SNP got their press release and photo call, so they don't care about Ukrainian refugees anymore," he said.

Irish media reported in December that the government of Ireland plans to significantly reduce the benefits offered to Ukrainian refugees, cutting welfare payments and limiting housing provisions.

Demographic disaster: Ukraine’s biggest post-war threat
The threat of a demographic crisis has been building in Ukraine for a while but Russia’s full-scale invasion has pushed it to the breaking point. The country had a population of 41 million in 2021, by the government’s reckoning. Now, it hovers around 35 million and experts warn
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:18 AM

Russia attacks Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces attacked the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Jan. 5-6, striking an administrative building and causing fires, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.