SBU: Woman linked to MH17 case sentenced to 12 years in prison

A woman detained by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by a court for leaking information about Ukrainian forces on the frontline in Donetsk Oblast to Russia, the SBU reported on May 9.

According to the SBU, the court ruled that the woman's property will be confiscated in addition to her 12-year prison sentence.

The woman was a "personal informant" of the Russian military intelligence officer Sergey Dubinsky, who was involved in the downing of flight MH-17 in July 2014, the SBU wrote.



After Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine the woman "offered her help." Instructed by Dubinsky, she provided intel on Ukrainian troop locations and movements near Vuhledar, Pavlivka, and Velyka Novosilka, as well as Ukraine's defense fortifications along the eastern front, according to the SBU.

Additionally, the woman filmed videos of the aftermath of Russian air strikes in Donetsk Oblast and sent them back to Russian forces so they could determine the extent of damage caused and plan additional attacks, the SBU said.

According to the SBU, the woman also provided personal data of partisans working against Russian occupation forces in eastern Ukraine.

On Nov. 17, 2022, the Hague District Court found Russian combatants Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky and Ukrainian proxy Leonid Kharchenko guilty of shooting down the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

All three were part of a Russian-controlled proxy group and used a Buk surface-to-air missile system provided by Russia to down the plane.

The fourth suspect, Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted.

Girkin, Dubinsky, and Kharchenko were sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay 16 million euros in compensation to the victims' relatives. The suspects were tried in absentia.

Russia has always denied involvement.