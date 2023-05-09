Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU: Woman linked to MH17 case sentenced to 12 years in prison

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2023 7:30 PM 2 min read
A woman detained by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) last June was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a court for leaking information about Ukrainian forces on the frontline in Donetsk Oblast to Russia. (Photo: SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman detained by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has been sentenced to 12 years in prison by a court for leaking information about Ukrainian forces on the frontline in Donetsk Oblast to Russia, the SBU reported on May 9.

According to the SBU, the court ruled that the woman's property will be confiscated in addition to her 12-year prison sentence.

The woman was a "personal informant" of the Russian military intelligence officer Sergey Dubinsky, who was involved in the downing of flight MH-17 in July 2014, the SBU wrote.

After Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine the woman "offered her help." Instructed by Dubinsky, she provided intel on Ukrainian troop locations and movements near Vuhledar, Pavlivka, and Velyka Novosilka, as well as Ukraine's defense fortifications along the eastern front, according to the SBU.

Additionally, the woman filmed videos of the aftermath of Russian air strikes in Donetsk Oblast and sent them back to Russian forces so they could determine the extent of damage caused and plan additional attacks, the SBU said.

According to the SBU, the woman also provided personal data of partisans working against Russian occupation forces in eastern Ukraine.

On Nov. 17, 2022, the Hague District Court found Russian combatants Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky and Ukrainian proxy Leonid Kharchenko guilty of shooting down the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

All three were part of a Russian-controlled proxy group and used a Buk surface-to-air missile system provided by Russia to down the plane.

The fourth suspect, Russian citizen Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted.

Girkin, Dubinsky, and Kharchenko were sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay 16 million euros in compensation to the victims' relatives. The suspects were tried in absentia.

Russia has always denied involvement.

Ukraine war latest: Russian overnight attacks on Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson oblasts injure 18
Key developments on May 8: * Russia launches missiles, drones at Kyiv, Odesa * Russian attack injures 10 in Kherson Oblast * Moscow blocks Grain Deal, says Infrastructure Ministry * Drone Army’s 8 new units ‘ready to fight’ * Russia deports locals from occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, st…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.