SBU, police detain suspected saboteur for planting explosives at gas station in Kharkiv

by Martin Fornusek October 11, 2023 3:59 PM 1 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the police detained a man in Kharkiv who was allegedly attempting to blow up a gas station on the instruction of Russian military intelligence. Photo published on Oct. 11, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the police detained a man in Kharkiv who was allegedly attempting to blow up a gas station on the instruction of Russian military intelligence, the SBU announced on Oct. 11.

According to the report, the suspected saboteur was caught while planting explosives at the gas station. The device was deactivated immediately after the suspect's arrest, the SBU said.

The man was allegedly tasked by the Russian military intelligence (GRU) to detonate the gas station to cause civilian casualties and panic.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that the suspect was reportedly involved in other acts of sabotage in the past, namely in the detonation of two gas stations and a railway track in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the report, the man was a former member of a disbanded police unit. He was recruited by GRU shortly after the start of the full-scale invasion and tasked with carrying out sabotage against the critical infrastructure using homemade explosives, the SBU said.

The investigation of the suspect's activity and his alleged accomplices is ongoing. If proven guilty, the perpetrators face life imprisonment.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
