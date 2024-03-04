Skip to content
Edit post

SBU detains man suspected of spying on air defense in Dnipro

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 1:21 PM 2 min read
Illustrative photo: Police enclose with a barricade tape a sports complex damaged by a Russian missile in Dnipro, Ukraine on Aug. 15, 2023. (Informator.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Dnipro resident who was allegedly recruited by Russia to pass on information on the city's air defense, the SBU's press service reported on March 4.

According to the SBU, the man was recruited to aid Russian attacks in December 2023 after posting on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

The suspect became known to the SBU during the "initial stage" of his spying activity, which "made it possible to document criminal actions in stages and to detain the agent in a timely manner," as well as identify his Russian handler.

The resident reportedly scouted out the logistic routes of the Ukrainian military and the bases of air defense units in the region, particularly the positions of the radar systems.

The suspect was tasked with finding out this information so that Russian forces could bypass Ukrainian air defenses during attacks, according to the SBU.

The coordinates of radar systems were needed as Russian forces "planned to carry out targeted missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian radar stations," the SBU said.

The man allegedly secretly filmed these sites and sent information via a messaging app.

According to the SBU, investigators found computer equipment and a mobile phone with evidence that the man had been corresponding with his Russian handler during a search of the man's home. If convicted, the man faces life imprisonment.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
