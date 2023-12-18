SBU detains spy accused of directing Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Ukrainian citizen who allegedly spied for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to help direct a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, in which five people died, the SBU reported on Dec. 18.

The man was allegedly remotely recruited by the FSB in October and subsequently formed his own networks of informants to scour Zaporizhzhia in search of the positions of Ukrainian troops and defenses.

The conspirators then are accused of taking pictures and videos of different suspected locations, which they shared with their FSB contacts.

A building in central Zaporizhzhia was allegedly struck as a result of the spying. Five people died, and another five were seriously injured.

The SBU said that the man has been charged with treason and faces life in prison if convicted.