Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU detains spy accused of directing Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia

by Nate Ostiller December 18, 2023 1:01 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian citizen accused of spying for Russia arrested by an officer of the Security Service of Ukraine in a photo posted on Dec. 18, 2023. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Ukrainian citizen who allegedly spied for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to help direct a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, in which five people died, the SBU reported on Dec. 18.

The man was allegedly remotely recruited by the FSB in October and subsequently formed his own networks of informants to scour Zaporizhzhia in search of the positions of Ukrainian troops and defenses.

The conspirators then are accused of taking pictures and videos of different suspected locations, which they shared with their FSB contacts.

A building in central Zaporizhzhia was allegedly struck as a result of the spying. Five people died, and another five were seriously injured.

The SBU said that the man has been charged with treason and faces life in prison if convicted.

Ukraine war latest: Military says Russia committing more reserves in attempt to capture Kupiansk
Key updates on Dec. 16-17: * Military: Russia committing more reserves in attempt to capture Kupiansk * Military Intelligence confirms incursion into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast * Defense minister urges local authorities to contribute to mobilization * Media: Austria backs EU sanctions package aft…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.