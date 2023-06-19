Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU: Chernihiv deputy mayor charged with state funds embezzlement

by Dinara Khalilova June 19, 2023 8:21 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on June 19 it detained Chernihiv deputy mayor on charges of embezzling Hr 30 million ($812 000) of state funds.

According to the investigation, the official had organized a scheme to appropriate budget funds allocated to purchase a new transformer for a local thermal power station. The station was damaged by Russian attacks last spring.

In July 2022, the equipment was purchased at a price twice the market value, the SBU wrote. The suspect has been remanded in custody and can be released on bail at Hr 32 million.

The investigation is ongoing. If convicted, the official will face up to 6 years in prison.

The SBU didn't name the suspect in its report, but according to Oleksandr Lomako, acting mayor of Chernihiv and the city council chairman, it was Viktor Herashchenko.

Herashchenko, who has managed the city's housing and energy sector, was responsible for the preparation for the next heating season. Lomako criticized the SBU's move, calling it "another attempt by officials from the center (Kyiv) to paralyze the work of the city council and its executive bodies."

In February 2023, Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko was dismissed after a court declared him guilty of corruption and "conflict of interest." Atroshenko and some other Ukrainian officials called the court's decision politically motivated.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.