Russian strikes on Nikopol injure 3

The town of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was hit by Russian strikes twice on Sept. 11, Governor Serhiy Lysak said at around 3 p.m. local time.

Three men aged 24, 47, and 56 years old were injured and are in hospital, the governor said.

Lysak added that Russian forces used a Grad multiple-launch rocket system and heavy artillery to attack the city, heavily damaging shops, homes, and an educational institution.

Nikopol is located on the Dnipro River between Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The population is frequently attacked by Russian forces, as they occupy territory on the opposite side of the river and indiscriminately fire at civilian targets.