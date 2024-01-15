Russian strike against Donetsk Oblast kills 1 civilian, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian rocket strike against Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 15 killed one civilian and injured another, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian forces launched a massive barrage from multiple-launch rocket systems against the town, the governor said.

The police, rescue services, and local authorities' representatives are working on the spot, he added.

Further consequences of the attack are being determined.

Krasnohorivka, a town in the Marinka community with a pre-war population of around 14,700, lies at the front line and suffers regular attacks by Russian forces.

The town came under Russian strikes also over the past day, although no casualties were reported as a result, Filashkin said in his morning report on Jan. 15.