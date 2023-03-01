Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast injures 3, including 1-year-old child

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 5:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian shelling of the region injured three people, including a one-year-old child, on March 1.

The child was wounded when Russian artillery hit a residential building in liberated Chornobaivka in the afternoon. The boy has been hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, the shelling of Zmiivka village injured a 54-year-old local resident and a 34-year-old volunteer, who arrived in the area to assist those in need. They were both hospitalized and are now receiving medical assistance.

Kherson city and surrounding areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022. Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russia's war has killed at least 461 children and injured 927 children since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
