Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 2

The shelling of Kharkiv Oblast by Russian forces on Feb. 18 caused injuries to two civilians, one death, and property damage, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 57-year-old woman and 53-year-old man were injured around 2 p.m. during the shelling of Kivsharivka, a village located south of Kupiansk.

After 2 p.m., Russian forces shelled the the city of Vovchansk. A shell hit a private home, killing one civilian.

Garages and two cars were damaged during the shelling in Kupiansk, and a building for emergency medical aid was damaged in the shelling of the village of Dvorichna.

The eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast has been regularly shelled by Russia since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in September 2022.