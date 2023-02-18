Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2023 4:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The shelling of Kharkiv Oblast by Russian forces on Feb. 18 caused injuries to two civilians, one death, and property damage, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 57-year-old woman and 53-year-old man were injured around 2 p.m. during the shelling of Kivsharivka, a village located south of Kupiansk.

After 2 p.m., Russian forces shelled the the city of Vovchansk. A shell hit a private home, killing one civilian.

Garages and two cars were damaged during the shelling in Kupiansk, and a building for emergency medical aid was damaged in the shelling of the village of Dvorichna.

The eastern part of Kharkiv Oblast has been regularly shelled by Russia since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in September 2022.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
