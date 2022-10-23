Russian occupiers cut internet, mobile connection in Kherson to 'isolate' city

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the National Resistance Center, Russian troops in occupied Kherson are "dismantling telecommunication equipment" in an attempt to stop the city's resistance from sharing the information with Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Russian forces plan to leave the city without mobile connection, television and radio broadcasting to create an information blockade in Kherson during Ukraine’s counter-offensive, the National Resistance Center said.

On Oct. 18, Moscow-installed proxy in Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo announced an "organized displacement" of 50,000–60,000 Ukrainians from Kherson to the territories "on the Dnipro River’s left bank." He said that all Russian top proxies, including himself, will move too. The city of Kherson is fully located on the river’s right bank.

Kirill Stremousov, one of the top Russian proxies in Kherson Oblast, said on Oct. 19 that Ukrainian forces might soon start advancing on Kherson and called locals to flee.

