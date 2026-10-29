Russian night attacks kill 1 in Kyiv, leave 350,000 in Dnipro without power

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian attacks across Ukraine late on Oct. 29 killed one person in Kyiv and left up to 350,000 residents around the city of Dnipro without power.

In Kyiv, multiple Russian ballistic missiles struck just after 10 p.m. local time. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, warehouse buildings in the city's Darnitsky district were struck, starting fires.

In the capital's Dnipro district, debris from a Russian rocket fell near a residential complex, and a store was partially destroyed. Flaming remnants of another rocket fell in the courtyard of a residential building. Blast waves from the missiles' explosion damaged cars and smashed windows around the district.

The attacks on Kyiv, a city of 3 million, come following President Volodymyr Zelensky's announcement that Russia forces have launched over 100 ballistic missiles against the capital and the surrounding region since Oct. 14.

In deadly overnight attacks on Oct. 26-27, a university campus, a key bridge, and medical facilities in Kyiv were struck by Russian missiles.

In and around the city of Dnipro, 496 kilometers (308 miles) southwest of Kyiv, at least 350,000 people were left without power after Russian strikes hit energy infrastructure, according to Alexander Ganzha, the region's governor. Emergency responders are working to restore power supply.

Earlier on Oct. 29, Russian forces struck a train platform at Dnipro railway station, killing at least 14 people and wounding at least 14 more, authorities said.

The brazen daytime attack was followed in close succession by deadly strikes against civilians in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

The blackouts in Dnipro, a city of nearly one million, come as Moscow ramps up mass attacks to wipe out power plants, substations, and gas infrastructure for its fifth winter offensive during the full-scale invasion.