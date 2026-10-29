Route demining completed in Russian-occupied Oleshky as humanitarian convoy prepares to enter, Ukraine's ombudsman says

Demining of designated routes in Russian-occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast has been completed, and a humanitarian convoy is ready to depart, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets announced on Oct. 29.

The convoy is expected to arrive at the city's central hospital, where humanitarian assistance will be provided to residents, Lubinets said.

Residents wishing to leave the city will be able to do so until 2:00 p.m. local time, with security measures arranged for their evacuation. Humanitarian aid distribution is scheduled to begin after 2:30 p.m., according to the ombudsman.

Delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have gathered to coordinate the next steps of the mission, with journalists from all three countries also present, Lubinets said.

The mission is being carried out jointly with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, with mediation and coordination by U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

"Our shared goal is to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians and facilitate the safe departure of everyone who wishes to leave the city," Lubinets said.

The operation follows a temporary ceasefire in and around Oleshky, announced by the White House on Oct. 23 and subsequently confirmed by Ukraine and Russia. The pause in fighting, which began on Oct. 27, is expected to remain in effect until Nov. 1 to allow aid deliveries, mine clearance, and civilian evacuations.

Oleshky, which had a prewar population of about 24,000, has been under Russian occupation since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Located across the Dnipro River from Kherson, the city has been blockaded by Russian forces, leaving residents facing severe shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies.