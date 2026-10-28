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Russia launched over 100 ballistic missiles against Kyiv in past two weeks

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by Dmytro Basmat
Russia launched over 100 ballistic missiles against Kyiv in past two weeks
Illustrative image: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia launched over 100 ballistic missiles against Kyiv and the surrounding region since Oct. 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Oct. 27, as Moscow's relentless assault on the Ukrainian capital continues.

"In two weeks, more than 100 ballistic missiles have been launched against Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. We are doing everything possible to protect our energy sector, to protect our infrastructure and our logistics. The task is extremely difficult," Zelensky said.

Kyiv, a city of three million people, has been relentlessly assaulted by Russian ballistic missiles in recent months as Moscow exploits Ukraine's air defense shortage. While its battlefield offensive has slowed, Russia has chosen a strategy of mass aerial strikes against vulnerable civilians, as well as energy infrastructure ahead of the coming winter months.

Zelensky's comments come one day Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv in a deadly attack on a university campus, a major bridge, an administrative building, and medical facilities in Kyiv. The attack killed one person and injured 15.

Zelensky has repeatedly called on allies to supply additional air defense missiles amid the intensification of Russian attacks.

"Everyone hears, everyone sees that right now, it is difficult for us to defend against Russian ballistic missiles. And above all, we do not have enough missiles for Patriots," Zelensky said in his evening address, referring to the U.S.-made air defense system.

Ukraine relies on Patriot systems to intercept Russian ballistic missiles, which are particularly difficult to stop, making timely deliveries critical to the country's air defenses.

On Oct. 26, the Ukrainian president said that Kyiv has been waiting nearly a month for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to approve missiles for its Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems. Ukrainian officials have described the delays and disruptions as another example of political pressure from Washington that could put civilian lives at risk.

"It’s important that the world sees this, that our partners see it in the United States, on which almost everything concerning Patriots depends, so that we get answers and the necessary authorizations from the Pentagon for Patriot supplies," Zelensky concluded.

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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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