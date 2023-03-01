Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia hits civilian infrastructure in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 10:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike hit civilian areas, including critical infrastructure, in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, on March 1, the oblast governor Dmytro Lunin reported.

Information on casualties and damage is being verified, Lunin said.

The strike occurred during an air raid alert at around 7 p.m., shortly after Lunin warned about a potential missile threat.

The night before, on Feb. 28, Russia attacked the central Ukrainian Poltava Oblast with five drones. All five were downed by Ukraine’s air defense, according to Lunin.

Prior to that, on Feb.16, two Russian missiles hit Kremenchuk’s critical infrastructure.

Timeline of Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, month by month
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
