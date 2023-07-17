Media: Russian military jet crashes into Azov Sea

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian military SU-25 jet has crashed into the Sea of Azov during a training flight on July 17, the Russian military confirmed, as reported by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The pilot reportedly ejected but later died on the way to the hospital.

The Russian headquarters of the Southern Military District stated that the crash was due to engine failure.

SU-25 jets are used to provide close air support for Russian troops on the ground.

Videos of the crash were recorded by beach visitors in Yeysk, a Russian town in Krasnodar Krai, and posted on Telegram. Yeysk is located across the Sea of Azov from Russian-occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast.

In October 2022, a Russian SU-34 aircraft crashed into an apartment building in Yeysk, also during a training flight. At least 14 people were killed.