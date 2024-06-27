Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, United Nations, United States, Sanctions, Interior Ministry
Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York

by Nate Ostiller June 27, 2024 10:07 AM 2 min read
Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev in Moscow, Russia on April 2, 2024. (Russian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in New York on June 26 to participate in a U.N. summit of police chiefs (UNCOPS-2024), said ministry spokesperson Irina Volk.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.

According to a U.N. press release, UNCOPS-2024, which runs from June 26 to 27, aims "to engage on strengthening international peace, security, and development for all through the unifying power and enabling role of national and U.N. policing."

Volk also said that Kolokoltsev held bilateral meetings, including with the U.N.'s Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Volk said that Kolokoltsev had spoken with Lacroix about the reported Ukrainian strike earlier in June on Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, and called for a U.N. assessment.

Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed that Ukraine used U.S.-supplied weapons in the attack, which allegedly killed four people and injured 151. The reports could not be independently verified.

Kolokoltsev also reportedly discussed the rise in "Russophobic sentiments" around the world with Lacroix.

Russia's Interior Ministry is "open to cooperation on the entire range of peacekeeping issues," Volk concluded.

US backs ICC investigation into Shoigu, Gerasimov, State Department says
When asked about the U.S. reaction to the arrest warrants, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “We support a range of international investigations into Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, including the one conducted by the ICC.”
Nate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
