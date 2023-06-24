Russian-installed proxies in occupied regions express support for Putin

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Moscow-installed heads of occupied parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing situation in Russia.

According to the head of Russia’s proxies in Donetsk Oblast, Denis Pushilin, the situation in the illegally occupied regions remains “stable.”

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar called the ongoing crisis in Russia “predictable and inevitable,” adding that Moscow’s “imperial campaign for new lands” in Ukraine only exacerbates Russia’s internal problems.

Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a "march for justice" against Russian military leaders after alleging on June 23 that a missile strike on his mercenary forces in Ukraine had caused substantial casualties.

"We have 25,000 (soldiers), and we're going to figure out why there's chaos in the country," Prigozhin said. "Everyone, who is willing, join us."