Russian forces suffer major casualties in Kherson Oblast

The Ukrainian military confirmed that on Dec. 31, the units of the Armed Forces struck personnel and equipment concentration in the village of Chulakivka, Kherson Oblast. Chulakivka is located 67 kilometers south of Kherson, on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River. According to Ukrainian military, Russian losses amounted to 500 soldiers - both wounded and killed.

The General Staff also reported that on Jan. 1, Ukrainian forces fired at the Russian personnel concentration near Kherson Oblast's Fedorivka.