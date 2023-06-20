Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast 16 times, killing 1 and injuring 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Sumy Oblast 16 times on June 19, killing one person and injuring three, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported in a post on Facebook.

The communities of Myropillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Shalyhyne, and Novoslobidske were targeted by Russian attacks, according to the administration.

In total, officials recorded 101 explosions from mortars, artillery, mines, and grenade launchers in the seven settlements.

Russian shelling in the Krasnopillia community injured two civilians, including a child, and damaged a residential building. One civilian was killed and one was injured as a result of shelling in the Yunakivka community.

In the Miropillia community, a private house and garage premises were damaged as a result of shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia and has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.