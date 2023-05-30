Russian forces shell 10 Ukrainian regions over past day, killing 4, injuring 45

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out mass strikes against Ukraine over the past day, killing at least four people and injuring at least 45 in 10 different oblasts.

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 52 times, using artillery, mortar, and drones, killing one person, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote.

The city of Kherson was hit 10 times.

According to Prokudin, Russia targeted mainly residential areas.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia carried out 65 strikes against 14 cities and villages, governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Huliaipole and Mala Tokmachka were hit by air strikes, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Olhivske, and Kamianske were attacked by drones, while missile artillery targeted Yehorivka and again Novoandriivka.

Fifty-five artillery strikes hit Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Malynivka, and other villages.

According to Malashko, there were 12 cases of property damage but no casualties.

Over the past day, Russia attacked Sumy Oblast 17 times, targeting a number of communities including Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopilsk, and more, the Regional Military Administration wrote.

There were 48 explosions reported during the day of May 29 and 32 during the last night.

There were no casualties but an agricultural object in the Esman community caught on fire.

Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv Oblast overnight on May 30, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month.

In the capital, one 33-year-old woman died as a result of the strike, and nine people suffered injuries.

The Kyiv police reported 16 cases of property damage, including to residential buildings and cars.

Four other people were wounded elsewhere in the Kyiv Oblast.

In Chernihiv Oblast in northern Ukraine, Russian forces shelled Novhorod-Siverskyi three times using mortars, causing a fire in a residential building but leaving no casualties, local officials reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 55-year-old woman died and 10 people were injured due to Russian strikes, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. One of the wounded was an 11-year-old boy.

Furthermore, the city of Marhanets in the Nikopol district in the south of the region was shelled with no casualties reported.

Over the night, one Shahed drone was shot down in the oblast.

The shelling of Kharkiv Oblast over the past day left 12 people injured, including elderly, children, and a pregnant woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote.

Nine people were wounded in a rocket attack on the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupiansk district, damaging a dormitory building, two private houses, and a gas pipeline.

The shelling of Hlushkivka, another village in the Kupiansk district, left one 60-year-old woman injured, and in Hlyboke, a 66-year-old woman was wounded.

Furthermore, Russian forces attacked Vovchansk in the Chuhuiiv district, injuring a 36-year-old woman and causing damage to private property and agricultural objects.

Donetsk Oblast was hit 24 times, killing two people and injuring 10 more, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

The city of Toretsk suffered the heaviest casualties with two people killed and eight injured.

Two more people suffered injuries in Zvanivka.

Donetsk Oblast suffered extensive property damage, including to residential buildings, agricultural sites, a gas station, a school, and administrative buildings.

In the mostly-occupied Luhansk Oblast, the settlements that remain under Ukraine's control have been shelled over the past day, including Bilohorivka, Nevske, and Dibrova.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked the city of Ochakiv, damaging residential buildings, agricultural sites, and a power line, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Air defenses shot down three drones in Mykolaiv Oblast over the past day.

