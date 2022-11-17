Russian forces kill 4 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 1 in Kharkiv Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast's Vilniansk district overnight, hitting a residential building, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Nov. 17.

At least four people died, and the rescue operation is ongoing, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy head of the President’s Office.

Over the past day, Russia also struck Kharkiv Oblast, killing a woman in Kupiansk and wounding three people in the Kupiansk district, Oleh Syniehubov, the region's governor, said.

The attacks damaged at least 12 houses in Vovchansk and warehouses in Kupiansk, Syniehubov added.

Four communities of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were attacked overnight with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Russian forces fired 70 projectiles at Nikopol, damaging 20 high-rise buildings and houses, dozens of farm buildings, a college, cars, gas pipelines, and power lines. The attack has left 6,000 people without electricity and more than 40,000 families without water in the city, Reznichenko added.