Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast with 500-kilogram guided bombs

by Alexander Khrebet June 25, 2023 3:08 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked southern Kherson Oblast with KAB-500 guided munition over the past day, Ukraine’s military Southern Command reported on June 25.

The attack with at least two 500-kilogram bombs targeted the villages of Kozatske and Vesele on the west bank of the Dnipro River, just north of the destroyed Kakhovka Dam.

Russian attacks destroyed one house while damaging several others, according to the report.

Russia's KAB “smart” bombs, ranging from KAB-250 and KAB-500 to KAB-1500, can be laser-guided or satellite-guided. The KAB-500L, equipped with a high-explosive warhead, is frequently used in Russia's war against Ukraine, although multiple versions of KAB bombs have been used.

No casualties were reported in the June 25 attack.

However, Russian artillery fire killed one civilian and injured two others in the region, the military reported.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the morning of June 25 that a 44-year-old man was killed as one of the Russian artillery rounds exploded just inside the living room.

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast and the Dnipro-Buh Estuary waterfront 64 times over the past day, the Southern Command reported.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
