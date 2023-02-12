Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast Military Administration building

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled downtown Kherson with artillery, damaging the Kherson Oblast Military Administration building on the city's central square, regional authorities reported on Feb. 12. No casualties were reported.

Russia has been heavily shelling the liberated areas of Kherson Oblast since withdrawing from the area's west bank of the Dnipro River in November, killing and injuring dozens of civilians. The central square, famous for scenes of celebration upon Kherson's liberation, has been a frequent target.

According to Southern Operational Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk, Ukraine continues to conduct military operations with the aim to liberate the rest of Kherson Oblast.