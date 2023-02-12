Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast Military Administration building

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 12:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled downtown Kherson with artillery, damaging the Kherson Oblast Military Administration building on the city's central square, regional authorities reported on Feb. 12. No casualties were reported.

Russia has been heavily shelling the liberated areas of Kherson Oblast since withdrawing from the area's west bank of the Dnipro River in November, killing and injuring dozens of civilians. The central square, famous for scenes of celebration upon Kherson's liberation, has been a frequent target.

According to Southern Operational Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk, Ukraine continues to conduct military operations with the aim to liberate the rest of Kherson Oblast.

At least 10 killed in Russian attack on central Kherson
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.