Russian forces fire over 83 missiles, use 17 Shahed drones to attack Ukraine

Russia has launched missile strikes on Kyiv, Lviv, Pryluky, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro, Nizhyn, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv from the Caspian Sea and Nizhny Novgorod regions in the morning of Oct. 10, reported Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Forty-three out of 83 missiles were downed by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, according to Ukraine’s Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat.

Russia also used 17 Shahed-type kamikaze drones to attack Ukrainian cities from the territory of Belarus and Crimea, according to Maliar.