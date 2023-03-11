Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck seven communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 10.

Russian forces attacked the communities of Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Esman, Myropillia, Novoslobidske, Krasnopillia, and Khotin.

Russia used grenade launchers, machine guns, and artillery to attack the settlements.

According to officials, 54 strikes were recorded.

No casualties were reported, but Russia’s shelling of the Shalyhyne community damaged three residential buildings and a power line.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.