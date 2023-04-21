Russian forces attack 4 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked four border communities in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 21, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

The communities of Bilopillia, Novoslobodsk, Khotinska, and Shalyhynska were targeted in the evening, the post said.

Russian forces used mortars, artillery, and grenade launches in their attacks against the four communities, according to the administration.

Russia’s shelling of the Khotinska community injured one civilian and damaged a school. No casualties were reported in the other communities.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.