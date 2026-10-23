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Russian drone attack injures 9 people, including 2 children

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by Rebecka Pieder
Russian drone attack injures 9 people, including 2 children
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen of the mobile air defense unit fire a machine gun at Russian drones during a night patrol in Chernihiv Oblast on Dec. 2, 2024. (Maksym Kishka/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

A Russian drone struck a residential home in Zhytomyr Oblast on Oct. 22, injuring nine people, including two children, local officials said.

"Russia continues its deliberate terror against the peaceful Zhytomyr Oblast," regional Governor Vitalii Bunechko wrote on Telegram.

Two of the injured had been taken to hospital, Bunechko added. The full extent of the injuries sustained was not immediately clear.

Zhytomyr is a city in northwestern Ukraine home to over 200,000 people. The city's energy facilities have been under repeated Russian attacks in recent weeks.

While Russia has repeatedly struck Ukrainian energy facilities, it has ramped up its attacks on energy infrastructure in recent weeks ahead of the winter months. Strikes on energy facilities earlier this month left hundreds of thousands of citizens in Kyiv and front-line cities with repeated energy and water outages.

Elsewhere across Ukraine overnight into Oct. 23, explosions were heard in northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk, local media outlets reported. Explosions could also be heard when a drone crashed in Poltava Oblast, Vitalii Diakivnych, the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, wrote on Telegram. Although the blast damaged private homes, buildings, and a power line, no people were injured according to preliminary reports.

While in Sumy Oblast, a "massive attack" of Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure facilities overnight injuring two, according to Sumy Governor Oleg Grigorov.

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Russian attacks kill at least 9, injure 57 across Ukraine as Kyiv hit by mass missile, drone attack
Zhytomyr OblastRussiaUkraineDrone attack
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