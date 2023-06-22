Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian defense minister says 'reserve army' will be formed before July

by Dinara Khalilova June 22, 2023 5:52 PM 1 min read
Russian soldiers take part in a parade for Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2023. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pledged to finish forming military reserves as part of a separate army by the end of June and complete an army corps "in the nearest future," as cited by Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

Russian reserve troops will receive more than 3,700 pieces of equipment, Shoigu claimed during Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's meeting with the Security Council on June 22.

On top of that, Russia is forming five tank regiments, which "have already been staffed by more than 60 percent," according to Shoigu.

The minister also alleged that 114,000 contract soldiers and another 52,000 volunteers had been recruited into the Russian army.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry June 12 intelligence update, Shoigu has recently "maintained a high public profile, likely to present himself as in control of strategic issues" amid Ukraine's accelerating counteroffensive.

On June 13, ​​the Institute for the Study of War said that Shoigu and the Russian military command were trying to regain favor with Putin following successful defensive operations in southern Ukraine.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.