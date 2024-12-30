Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian war crimes, Bucha, War crimes
Edit post

Ukraine's police name Russian commander suspected of murder of woman who became symbol of Bucha massacre

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 30, 2024 8:15 PM 2 min read
Freshly dug graves for unidentified civilians killed by the Russian military in the Bucha massacre in February-March 2022 at the city cemetery in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast. (Oleksandra Butova/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian police on Dec. 29 named the Russian commander who is suspected to be responsible for the murder of Iryna Filkina, the Ukrainian woman who came to symbolize the mass murder of civilians in Bucha in 2022.

The photo of Filkina's hand with brightly painted fingernails went viral around the world, becoming one of the most well-known symbols of the massacre that Russian forces carried out against Ukrainian civilians in the Kyiv Oblast town in the early stages of the full-scale war.

Russian officer Artyom Tarieiev, commander of the 234th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 76th Division of the Russian Airborne Forces, gave orders on March 5, 2022, to kill all civilians who appeared at an intersection during the occupation of Bucha, according to a statement by the Bucha City Council.

On the same day, Filkina was shot by more than 15 Russian bullets while riding a bicycle. Filkina was an employee of the Ukrainian hypermarket chain Epicenter.

According to the National Police's investigation, 13 civilians were killed on the same street as a result of Tarieiev's order.

"Identifying the suspect is an important step in the investigation of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine," said the Bucha City Council statement. "All those involved in the killings of civilians must be brought to justice internationally."

After Bucha was liberated in March 2022, authorities uncovered mass graves of civilians who were killed during its occupation.

In March 2023, the Prosecutor General's Office said that more than 1,400 civilians were killed in Bucha District, including 637 in the city of Bucha, many of whom had gunshot wounds. The district figure included 37 children who were murdered by Russian forces.

Ukraine struck hundreds of targets deep inside Russia in 2024. What did they achieve?
As Russian troops continued to hold an advantage on the ground, Ukraine has been keen to level the power in the air. In 2024, Ukrainian forces bet on drones, hitting targets thousands of kilometers deep inside Russia. Ukrainian attacks have targeted dozens of oil refineries that aid Russia’s war e…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.