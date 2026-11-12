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Russian colonel reportedly killed in car explosion near St. Petersburg

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by Léopold Rannou
Russian colonel reportedly killed in car explosion near St. Petersburg
The scene of a car explosion which reportedly killed a Russian Air Force colonel near near St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 12, 2026 (Telegram)

A Russian serviceman was killed when his car exploded in Shushary near St. Petersburg, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Nov. 12.

Russian news outlet Fontanka reported the deceased was an Air Force colonel, killed at around 7 a.m. local time in an explosion on the Kolpinskoye Highway, near a Lenta supermarket and a Tatneft gas station.

Russia's Investigative Committee said investigators and forensic specialists were examining the scene and conducting forensic examinations, and it had opened a criminal case on suspicion of murder.

The explosion marks the second time in less than three months that a Russian military officer has been killed in a car bombing in the Shushary area of St. Petersburg.

On Aug. 27, a car carrying Major Sergei Sechkov and his wife exploded in the same area, killing Sechkov and seriously injuring his wife.

Russian military officials and other figures involved in Moscow's full-scale invasion have previously been targeted in car bombings and other attacks, sometimes in Ukrainian-led operations.

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Léopold Rannou

Breaking News Reporter

Léopold Rannou is a breaking news reporter on the war desk at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the newsroom, he worked as a reporter for Editorial Perfil, an Argentine newspaper based in Buenos Aires, where he covered geopolitics and international affairs. He holds a master in management from HEC Paris and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Sorbonne University.

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