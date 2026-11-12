Russian colonel reportedly killed in car explosion near St. Petersburg

A Russian serviceman was killed when his car exploded in Shushary near St. Petersburg, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Nov. 12.

Russian news outlet Fontanka reported the deceased was an Air Force colonel, killed at around 7 a.m. local time in an explosion on the Kolpinskoye Highway, near a Lenta supermarket and a Tatneft gas station.

Russia's Investigative Committee said investigators and forensic specialists were examining the scene and conducting forensic examinations, and it had opened a criminal case on suspicion of murder.

The explosion marks the second time in less than three months that a Russian military officer has been killed in a car bombing in the Shushary area of St. Petersburg.

On Aug. 27, a car carrying Major Sergei Sechkov and his wife exploded in the same area, killing Sechkov and seriously injuring his wife.

Russian military officials and other figures involved in Moscow's full-scale invasion have previously been targeted in car bombings and other attacks, sometimes in Ukrainian-led operations.